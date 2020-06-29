518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Move-in Special!!!!! First month of rent 50% off with a 1 year lease. Act Today!!!



Wonderful Location for this 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condo in Elizabeth! Walk to shopping and Restaurants in Midwood or on the corner of 7th & Pecan. This condo, built in 2007, features High Ceilings, Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances in the Kitchen, Large Tile Shower in Master with Walk in Closet, Plantation Shutters in the bedrooms, French doors overlooking a quiet yard. The community features a dog park, covered parking for at least one vehicle and a parking lot plus on-street parking. There is an elevator in the building, enter from street or around back in the covered parking area. This condo also has a storage unit on the lower level.



$35 non-refundable application fee per applicant/cosignor. Pets Conditional ($350 Pet Fee).



Showings will start 1/15/2020 for Pre-Approved applicants on a first come, first serve basis.



https://tsm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



Non-Smoking. No History of Evictions. No Vouchers Accepted.

Awesome Location for this 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condo in Elizabeth! Walk to shopping and Restaurants in Midwood or on 7th. This condo, built in 2007, features High Ceilings, Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances in the Kitchen, Large Tile Shower in Master with Walk in Closet, Plantation Shutters in the bedrooms, French doors overlooking a quiet yard. The community features a dog park, covered parking for at least one vehicle and a parking lot plus on-street parking. There is an elevator in the building, enter from street or around back in the covered parking area. This condo also has a storage unit on the lower level.