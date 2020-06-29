All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203
Last updated March 29 2020 at 2:40 AM

518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203

518 Clarice Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Elizabeth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

518 Clarice Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move-in Special!!!!! First month of rent 50% off with a 1 year lease. Act Today!!!

Wonderful Location for this 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condo in Elizabeth! Walk to shopping and Restaurants in Midwood or on the corner of 7th & Pecan. This condo, built in 2007, features High Ceilings, Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances in the Kitchen, Large Tile Shower in Master with Walk in Closet, Plantation Shutters in the bedrooms, French doors overlooking a quiet yard. The community features a dog park, covered parking for at least one vehicle and a parking lot plus on-street parking. There is an elevator in the building, enter from street or around back in the covered parking area. This condo also has a storage unit on the lower level.

$35 non-refundable application fee per applicant/cosignor. Pets Conditional ($350 Pet Fee).

Showings will start 1/15/2020 for Pre-Approved applicants on a first come, first serve basis.

https://tsm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Non-Smoking. No History of Evictions. No Vouchers Accepted.
Awesome Location for this 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condo in Elizabeth! Walk to shopping and Restaurants in Midwood or on 7th. This condo, built in 2007, features High Ceilings, Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances in the Kitchen, Large Tile Shower in Master with Walk in Closet, Plantation Shutters in the bedrooms, French doors overlooking a quiet yard. The community features a dog park, covered parking for at least one vehicle and a parking lot plus on-street parking. There is an elevator in the building, enter from street or around back in the covered parking area. This condo also has a storage unit on the lower level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203 have any available units?
518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203 have?
Some of 518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203 offers parking.
Does 518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203 have a pool?
No, 518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203 does not have a pool.
Does 518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Clarice Avenue - 203, Unit 203 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte