514 Yuma Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recent renovations include neutral painted walls, professionally installed flooring, and stylish fixtures. The kitchen will come fully equipped with the major kitchen appliances so home cooked meals can be prepared immediately upon move in. As a bonus this home has a grand, mature tree that will provide lots of shade. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.