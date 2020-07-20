All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 514 Yuma Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
514 Yuma Street
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:54 PM

514 Yuma Street

514 Yuma Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Hidden Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

514 Yuma Street, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recent renovations include neutral painted walls, professionally installed flooring, and stylish fixtures. The kitchen will come fully equipped with the major kitchen appliances so home cooked meals can be prepared immediately upon move in. As a bonus this home has a grand, mature tree that will provide lots of shade. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Yuma Street have any available units?
514 Yuma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 514 Yuma Street currently offering any rent specials?
514 Yuma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Yuma Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Yuma Street is pet friendly.
Does 514 Yuma Street offer parking?
No, 514 Yuma Street does not offer parking.
Does 514 Yuma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Yuma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Yuma Street have a pool?
No, 514 Yuma Street does not have a pool.
Does 514 Yuma Street have accessible units?
No, 514 Yuma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Yuma Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Yuma Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Yuma Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Yuma Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte