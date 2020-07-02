513 Ellingsworth Ln

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Check out this wonderful 4-bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with 1-car garage! Freshly painted and new flooring throughout! The house has a formal living room as you enter with neutral carpet. The great room has neutral carpet and open to the kitchen with new black appliances, pantry, breakfast bar, and dining area. The upper level includes the master suite with bathroom, vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry are located upstairs. Close to Charlotte Douglas Airport, shopping, uptown and easy access to interstates!!