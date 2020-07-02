All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:07 AM

513 Ellingsworth Ln

513 Ellingsworth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

513 Ellingsworth Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this wonderful 4-bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with 1-car garage! Freshly painted and new flooring throughout! The house has a formal living room as you enter with neutral carpet. The great room has neutral carpet and open to the kitchen with new black appliances, pantry, breakfast bar, and dining area. The upper level includes the master suite with bathroom, vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry are located upstairs. Close to Charlotte Douglas Airport, shopping, uptown and easy access to interstates!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Ellingsworth Ln have any available units?
513 Ellingsworth Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 Ellingsworth Ln have?
Some of 513 Ellingsworth Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Ellingsworth Ln currently offering any rent specials?
513 Ellingsworth Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Ellingsworth Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Ellingsworth Ln is pet friendly.
Does 513 Ellingsworth Ln offer parking?
Yes, 513 Ellingsworth Ln offers parking.
Does 513 Ellingsworth Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Ellingsworth Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Ellingsworth Ln have a pool?
No, 513 Ellingsworth Ln does not have a pool.
Does 513 Ellingsworth Ln have accessible units?
No, 513 Ellingsworth Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Ellingsworth Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Ellingsworth Ln has units with dishwashers.

