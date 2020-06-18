All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5120 Stone Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5120 Stone Park Drive
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:15 PM

5120 Stone Park Drive

5120 Stone Park Drive · (704) 601-7005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Prosperity Church Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5120 Stone Park Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2645 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
A great home in a quality neighborhood. Great room with a gas log fireplace. Dining room is large and can be used as a den. Kitchen/breakfast nook is huge. Master bedroom is almost 400 Sq.Ft.. The master closet is very spacious. Secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets. Laundry room is upstairs and oversized. The property is near all major interstate and routes, Highland Creek area, Prosperity Village area,with plenty of shops and dining. A must see !!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 Stone Park Drive have any available units?
5120 Stone Park Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5120 Stone Park Drive have?
Some of 5120 Stone Park Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 Stone Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5120 Stone Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 Stone Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5120 Stone Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5120 Stone Park Drive offer parking?
No, 5120 Stone Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5120 Stone Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 Stone Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 Stone Park Drive have a pool?
No, 5120 Stone Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5120 Stone Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 5120 Stone Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 Stone Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5120 Stone Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5120 Stone Park Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Hideaway Lakes
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity