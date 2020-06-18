5120 Stone Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

A great home in a quality neighborhood. Great room with a gas log fireplace. Dining room is large and can be used as a den. Kitchen/breakfast nook is huge. Master bedroom is almost 400 Sq.Ft.. The master closet is very spacious. Secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets. Laundry room is upstairs and oversized. The property is near all major interstate and routes, Highland Creek area, Prosperity Village area,with plenty of shops and dining. A must see !!!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.