Amenities

Available August 1st - Great Condition. Quiet Madison Park (South Park Area) Location. .75 Mile Walk to Montford Restaurants, or walk right into Selwyn Park Terrace, (Harris Teeter w/ Shops & Restaurants) Family Room off rear. Large Deck & nice Yard. Washer & Dryer. Driveway. No Garage. - No Smoking. 5 mins to South Park Mall & 10-12 minutes to Uptown.Close to light rail. 2 Dogs or Cats (Breed Restrictions) Credit/income/Criminal checks apply. (Lease Terms 1-2 years) Access to Greenway at the end of Buckingham Drive too!