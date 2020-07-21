5111 Eagle Creek Dr

Amenities

Spacious brick-accented home tucked away in the desirable northern suburbs of Charlotte. Situated between Northlake and Concord Mills for easy access to excellent shopping, dining and entertainment. Just a short drive to parks, golf and Clarks Creek Nature Preserve.



Only 10 minutes to the University area and the LIGHT RAIL extension. Getting to Uptown couldn't be easier.



A jaw-dropping 2-story foyer welcomes you! The floorplan features a formal dining room with crown and wainscot moldings. The sunken family room features an eye-catching dual-sided fireplace.



The spacious kitchen features a cozy view of the fireplace. Excellent work space and storage with beautiful pine-stained cabinetry. All major appliances included—with GAS cooking and a side-by-side refrigerator. The cozy breakfast area features large windows for tons of natural light.



Retreat to the master suite with a double tray ceiling and large sitting area. The zen-like master bath features a dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. All of the secondary bedrooms have vaulted ceilings.



The grassy backyard is surrounded by natural foliage for privacy and serenity. Enjoy the outdoors on the open patio.



Please pardon our dust while the ceiling and other repairs are completed.



Owner will accept a two-year lease at $1675.



Pets conditional.