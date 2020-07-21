All apartments in Charlotte
5111 Eagle Creek Dr
5111 Eagle Creek Dr

5111 Eagle Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5111 Eagle Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious brick-accented home tucked away in the desirable northern suburbs of Charlotte. Situated between Northlake and Concord Mills for easy access to excellent shopping, dining and entertainment. Just a short drive to parks, golf and Clarks Creek Nature Preserve.

Only 10 minutes to the University area and the LIGHT RAIL extension. Getting to Uptown couldn't be easier.

A jaw-dropping 2-story foyer welcomes you! The floorplan features a formal dining room with crown and wainscot moldings. The sunken family room features an eye-catching dual-sided fireplace.

The spacious kitchen features a cozy view of the fireplace. Excellent work space and storage with beautiful pine-stained cabinetry. All major appliances included—with GAS cooking and a side-by-side refrigerator. The cozy breakfast area features large windows for tons of natural light.

Retreat to the master suite with a double tray ceiling and large sitting area. The zen-like master bath features a dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. All of the secondary bedrooms have vaulted ceilings.

The grassy backyard is surrounded by natural foliage for privacy and serenity. Enjoy the outdoors on the open patio.

Please pardon our dust while the ceiling and other repairs are completed.

Owner will accept a two-year lease at $1675.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Pets conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5111 Eagle Creek Dr have any available units?
5111 Eagle Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5111 Eagle Creek Dr have?
Some of 5111 Eagle Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5111 Eagle Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5111 Eagle Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 Eagle Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5111 Eagle Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5111 Eagle Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 5111 Eagle Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5111 Eagle Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5111 Eagle Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 Eagle Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 5111 Eagle Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5111 Eagle Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 5111 Eagle Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 Eagle Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5111 Eagle Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
