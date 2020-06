Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated condo in historic Fourth Ward. Balcony overlooks the pool! Gleaming hardwood floor, granite counter tops, modern cabinetry. Fitness room, community grills, clubhouse and fire pit. Walk to everything Uptown offers: Panther and Bobcat games, and just a short walk to restaurants, bars, grocery store, parks, museums, and the NC Music Factory. Ready for immediate move in. Pets okay!