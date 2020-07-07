All apartments in Charlotte
5016 Sardis Road

5016 Sardis Road · (980) 219-8129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5016 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC 28270
Lansdowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Tenant occ’d/apps & showings encouraged/check website for availability.
The perfect Southpark location! Right between uptown and Ballantyne this condo is also walking distance to dining and shopping including the newly renovated Fresh Market. New flooring, 2 bedroom / 2 bath with extra private storage on the balcony overlooking the pool. 10 minutes to SouthPark and The Arboretum, 15 min to Uptown. Pets conditional must be 15 lbs or less per HOA. Includes trash, landscaping, water & sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Sardis Road have any available units?
5016 Sardis Road has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5016 Sardis Road have?
Some of 5016 Sardis Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 Sardis Road currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Sardis Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Sardis Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5016 Sardis Road is pet friendly.
Does 5016 Sardis Road offer parking?
No, 5016 Sardis Road does not offer parking.
Does 5016 Sardis Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 Sardis Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Sardis Road have a pool?
Yes, 5016 Sardis Road has a pool.
Does 5016 Sardis Road have accessible units?
No, 5016 Sardis Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Sardis Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5016 Sardis Road has units with dishwashers.
