5013 Waldron Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Never lived in New Master Down townhome with all the upgrades was builder's previous Model Home. You'll love the convince of being in the heart of South Charlotte, close to the Arboretum, Trader Joes, the Greenway, and Southpark. This townhome has all the high end finishes, wood floors, tile, granite, upgrade cabinets and professional appliances. The full brick exterior is beautiful and makes the interior extra quiet. Every bedroom is a suite, and large, with full walk in closets and full bath. One level living with Laundry, master and garage all on the same level. Living room has a fireplace and screen porch which open to the kitchen and loft above, perfect for entertaining and hosting. The gated community offers security and privacy. Great schools are close by. This is a great home and worth a tour.