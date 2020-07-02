All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

5013 Waldron Meadow Drive

5013 Waldron Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5013 Waldron Meadow Dr, Charlotte, NC 28226
Carmel

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Never lived in New Master Down townhome with all the upgrades was builder's previous Model Home. You'll love the convince of being in the heart of South Charlotte, close to the Arboretum, Trader Joes, the Greenway, and Southpark. This townhome has all the high end finishes, wood floors, tile, granite, upgrade cabinets and professional appliances. The full brick exterior is beautiful and makes the interior extra quiet. Every bedroom is a suite, and large, with full walk in closets and full bath. One level living with Laundry, master and garage all on the same level. Living room has a fireplace and screen porch which open to the kitchen and loft above, perfect for entertaining and hosting. The gated community offers security and privacy. Great schools are close by. This is a great home and worth a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 Waldron Meadow Drive have any available units?
5013 Waldron Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5013 Waldron Meadow Drive have?
Some of 5013 Waldron Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5013 Waldron Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5013 Waldron Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 Waldron Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5013 Waldron Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5013 Waldron Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5013 Waldron Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 5013 Waldron Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5013 Waldron Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 Waldron Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 5013 Waldron Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5013 Waldron Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 5013 Waldron Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 Waldron Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5013 Waldron Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

