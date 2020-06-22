All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

5013 Spring Arbor Ln

5013 Spring Arbor Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5013 Spring Arbor Ln, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand New Construction Town Home located in the Townes of University East! - This Spacious End unit townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and is located in a convenient location close to the interstate, shopping and dining. Townhome features beautiful prefinished wood on the main level, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, attached one car garage, loft on second level, neutral colors throughout and so much more. Washer and Dryer included. Pets are conditional with a $350 non refundable fee. Small to Medium pets only will be considered, no aggressive breeds. NOTE: This is a new community so the property will not pull up on google maps. You would need to search: 8238 University East Drive, 28212 this is the sales office. Once in the community the property is an end unit with a lock box on it near the medical offices.

(RLNE5473005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 Spring Arbor Ln have any available units?
5013 Spring Arbor Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5013 Spring Arbor Ln have?
Some of 5013 Spring Arbor Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5013 Spring Arbor Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5013 Spring Arbor Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 Spring Arbor Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5013 Spring Arbor Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5013 Spring Arbor Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5013 Spring Arbor Ln offers parking.
Does 5013 Spring Arbor Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5013 Spring Arbor Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 Spring Arbor Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5013 Spring Arbor Ln has a pool.
Does 5013 Spring Arbor Ln have accessible units?
No, 5013 Spring Arbor Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 Spring Arbor Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5013 Spring Arbor Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

