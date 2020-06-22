5013 Spring Arbor Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed new construction garage stainless steel pool

Brand New Construction Town Home located in the Townes of University East! - This Spacious End unit townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and is located in a convenient location close to the interstate, shopping and dining. Townhome features beautiful prefinished wood on the main level, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, attached one car garage, loft on second level, neutral colors throughout and so much more. Washer and Dryer included. Pets are conditional with a $350 non refundable fee. Small to Medium pets only will be considered, no aggressive breeds. NOTE: This is a new community so the property will not pull up on google maps. You would need to search: 8238 University East Drive, 28212 this is the sales office. Once in the community the property is an end unit with a lock box on it near the medical offices.



(RLNE5473005)