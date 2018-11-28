All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

501 Fenton Place

501 Fenton Place · No Longer Available
Location

501 Fenton Place, Charlotte, NC 28207
Eastover

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Contemporary condo in sought after Eastover. New wide plank hardwoods on first floor, carpet on the second floor where bedrooms are located. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances. Renovated baths with wall-mount vanities. Washer/Dryer included. Amazing opportunity for prime Eastover living. Open floorplan. Relax on your private balcony. Water included.
$50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Fenton Place have any available units?
501 Fenton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Fenton Place have?
Some of 501 Fenton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Fenton Place currently offering any rent specials?
501 Fenton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Fenton Place pet-friendly?
No, 501 Fenton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 501 Fenton Place offer parking?
Yes, 501 Fenton Place offers parking.
Does 501 Fenton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Fenton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Fenton Place have a pool?
No, 501 Fenton Place does not have a pool.
Does 501 Fenton Place have accessible units?
No, 501 Fenton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Fenton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Fenton Place has units with dishwashers.
