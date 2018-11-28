501 Fenton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Contemporary condo in sought after Eastover. New wide plank hardwoods on first floor, carpet on the second floor where bedrooms are located. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances. Renovated baths with wall-mount vanities. Washer/Dryer included. Amazing opportunity for prime Eastover living. Open floorplan. Relax on your private balcony. Water included.

$50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply