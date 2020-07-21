All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:01 PM

5000 Tritton Place

5000 Tritton Place · No Longer Available
Location

5000 Tritton Place, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marlwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Limited time offer, expires 10/1/2019. Move-in by or before October 1, 2019 and receive a total amount of $150 off your rent (see Ad for further details). Please go to Rently.com and put in the address 5000 Tritton Place, Charlotte to be able to self-view the home.Nice, clean, affordably priced home in well located neighborhood. Easy access to W. T. Harris, Albemarle Rd and Independence.Definitely worth a look. DON'T WAIT. ACT NOW BEFORE IT'S GONE!Available by or before September 1, 2019This Home Offers:*Spacious Brick Ranch*Large Eat-in Kitchen*Formal Dining and Living Rooms*Cozy Family Room*Large Corner Lot with Shade Trees and Lawn*Three Spacious Bedrooms *Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom *Large Laundry room*Central Heat and AC*Cul-de-Sac Street*Minutes to Uptown, Shopping and EntertainmentAccording to Charlotte Mecklenburg County Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: Independence High School - Albemarle Middle School - Albemarle Rd Elementary School (user to verify with school district). Other terms and conditions: Move-in special Details: Maximum of $50 off monthly Rental amount (up to a maximum of $150 total, spread out over three consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual Rent is $1,195 after three months. Minimum 2 year lease term. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $1,195 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice. Unit features
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Tritton Place have any available units?
5000 Tritton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5000 Tritton Place currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Tritton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Tritton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5000 Tritton Place is pet friendly.
Does 5000 Tritton Place offer parking?
No, 5000 Tritton Place does not offer parking.
Does 5000 Tritton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Tritton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Tritton Place have a pool?
No, 5000 Tritton Place does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Tritton Place have accessible units?
No, 5000 Tritton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Tritton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5000 Tritton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5000 Tritton Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5000 Tritton Place has units with air conditioning.
