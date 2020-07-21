Amenities

MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Limited time offer, expires 10/1/2019. Move-in by or before October 1, 2019 and receive a total amount of $150 off your rent (see Ad for further details). Please go to Rently.com and put in the address 5000 Tritton Place, Charlotte to be able to self-view the home.Nice, clean, affordably priced home in well located neighborhood. Easy access to W. T. Harris, Albemarle Rd and Independence.Definitely worth a look. DON'T WAIT. ACT NOW BEFORE IT'S GONE!Available by or before September 1, 2019This Home Offers:*Spacious Brick Ranch*Large Eat-in Kitchen*Formal Dining and Living Rooms*Cozy Family Room*Large Corner Lot with Shade Trees and Lawn*Three Spacious Bedrooms *Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom *Large Laundry room*Central Heat and AC*Cul-de-Sac Street*Minutes to Uptown, Shopping and EntertainmentAccording to Charlotte Mecklenburg County Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: Independence High School - Albemarle Middle School - Albemarle Rd Elementary School (user to verify with school district). Other terms and conditions: Move-in special Details: Maximum of $50 off monthly Rental amount (up to a maximum of $150 total, spread out over three consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual Rent is $1,195 after three months. Minimum 2 year lease term. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $1,195 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice. Unit features

