Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Bedroom 2 Bath home with space to spare inside and out! Great high ceilings in the living room open up the space to make the most of the floor plan. Home has a beautiful Fireplace! Recently refreshed carpeting throughout along with a fresh coat of paint make this a property that will not last long! Rear patio with room for seating and entertaining, and a large front yard/driveway.