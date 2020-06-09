4749 Bryn Athyn Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Nestled within a welcoming community and nearby to major highways & shopping, this beautiful home is everything you’ve been searching for and more! Featuring the perfect open-concept layout, plenty of natural light, and soft neutral paint throughout, this home was designed to meet the demands of a modern lifestyle. With open sight-lines to the living room, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful counters, you’ll love to entertain and prepare your favorite meals within the modern kitchen. Providing you the flexibility to truly customize this space to your own, the upstairs loft/bonus room would be great as an office, den, or even a playroom. The privately fenced, spacious backyard offers just the space for countless outdoor get togethers with loved ones all season long. Take advantage of several smart upgrades including CPI Security System available for activation and 24 hour smoke detector monitoring. Schedule your exclusive tour before it’s gone! Receive a $$100 of your first months rent when you sign a lease before the end of the month.