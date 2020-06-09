All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

4749 Bryn Athyn Court

4749 Bryn Athyn Court · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4749 Bryn Athyn Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Nevin Community

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1521 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nestled within a welcoming community and nearby to major highways & shopping, this beautiful home is everything you’ve been searching for and more! Featuring the perfect open-concept layout, plenty of natural light, and soft neutral paint throughout, this home was designed to meet the demands of a modern lifestyle. With open sight-lines to the living room, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful counters, you’ll love to entertain and prepare your favorite meals within the modern kitchen. Providing you the flexibility to truly customize this space to your own, the upstairs loft/bonus room would be great as an office, den, or even a playroom. The privately fenced, spacious backyard offers just the space for countless outdoor get togethers with loved ones all season long. Take advantage of several smart upgrades including CPI Security System available for activation and 24 hour smoke detector monitoring. Schedule your exclusive tour before it’s gone! Receive a $$100 of your first months rent when you sign a lease before the end of the month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4749 Bryn Athyn Court have any available units?
4749 Bryn Athyn Court has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4749 Bryn Athyn Court currently offering any rent specials?
4749 Bryn Athyn Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4749 Bryn Athyn Court pet-friendly?
No, 4749 Bryn Athyn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4749 Bryn Athyn Court offer parking?
No, 4749 Bryn Athyn Court does not offer parking.
Does 4749 Bryn Athyn Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4749 Bryn Athyn Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4749 Bryn Athyn Court have a pool?
No, 4749 Bryn Athyn Court does not have a pool.
Does 4749 Bryn Athyn Court have accessible units?
No, 4749 Bryn Athyn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4749 Bryn Athyn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4749 Bryn Athyn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4749 Bryn Athyn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4749 Bryn Athyn Court does not have units with air conditioning.
