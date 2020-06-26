All apartments in Charlotte
4733 Palm Breeze Lane
4733 Palm Breeze Lane

4733 Palm Breeze Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4733 Palm Breeze Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Todd Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

GREAT 3 bedroom / 2 bath home in west Charlotte. The home has been recently renovated with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. The home features a spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan, the eat-in kitchen includes black appliances [refrigerator with ice maker, electric range, dishwasher] and a pantry. This home has a split floor plan with the master suite on one end of the house and the 2 guest bedrooms and guest bathroom on the other end. The master suite features his & her closets and a private full bath with garden tub. Convenient to I-85 & Brookshire Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4733 Palm Breeze Lane have any available units?
4733 Palm Breeze Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4733 Palm Breeze Lane have?
Some of 4733 Palm Breeze Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4733 Palm Breeze Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4733 Palm Breeze Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4733 Palm Breeze Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4733 Palm Breeze Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4733 Palm Breeze Lane offer parking?
No, 4733 Palm Breeze Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4733 Palm Breeze Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4733 Palm Breeze Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4733 Palm Breeze Lane have a pool?
No, 4733 Palm Breeze Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4733 Palm Breeze Lane have accessible units?
No, 4733 Palm Breeze Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4733 Palm Breeze Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4733 Palm Breeze Lane has units with dishwashers.
