4733 Palm Breeze Lane

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”



GREAT 3 bedroom / 2 bath home in west Charlotte. The home has been recently renovated with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. The home features a spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan, the eat-in kitchen includes black appliances [refrigerator with ice maker, electric range, dishwasher] and a pantry. This home has a split floor plan with the master suite on one end of the house and the 2 guest bedrooms and guest bathroom on the other end. The master suite features his & her closets and a private full bath with garden tub. Convenient to I-85 & Brookshire Freeway.