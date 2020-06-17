4720 Topsail Court

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

"PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”



Great 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bathroom home with fenced in backyard in the quiet community of Hide Away Bay. On the irst floor, you will find a spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan, a half bathroom, a laundry closet with hookups, a fully-equipped, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, and the master suite with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, & a private full bath. Upstairs features a loft area perfect for a home office, a full hall bathroom, and two additional bedrooms. Convenient to Albemarle Road, East W. T. Harris Boulevard, and Campbell Creek Park.