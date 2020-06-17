All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4720 Topsail Court

4720 Topsail Court · No Longer Available
Location

4720 Topsail Court, Charlotte, NC 28212
Eastland - Wilora Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
"PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

Great 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bathroom home with fenced in backyard in the quiet community of Hide Away Bay. On the irst floor, you will find a spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan, a half bathroom, a laundry closet with hookups, a fully-equipped, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, and the master suite with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, & a private full bath. Upstairs features a loft area perfect for a home office, a full hall bathroom, and two additional bedrooms. Convenient to Albemarle Road, East W. T. Harris Boulevard, and Campbell Creek Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 Topsail Court have any available units?
4720 Topsail Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4720 Topsail Court currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Topsail Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 Topsail Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4720 Topsail Court is pet friendly.
Does 4720 Topsail Court offer parking?
No, 4720 Topsail Court does not offer parking.
Does 4720 Topsail Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4720 Topsail Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 Topsail Court have a pool?
No, 4720 Topsail Court does not have a pool.
Does 4720 Topsail Court have accessible units?
No, 4720 Topsail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 Topsail Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4720 Topsail Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4720 Topsail Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4720 Topsail Court does not have units with air conditioning.
