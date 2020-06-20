All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4717 Cottage Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4717 Cottage Oaks Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:50 AM

4717 Cottage Oaks Drive

4717 Cottage Oaks Drive · (704) 517-2811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4717 Cottage Oaks Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2270 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
NEWLY RENOVATED LARGE END UNIT townhome with master on main plus 1 car garage! Fresh grey tone paint throughout, new laminate wood floors in kitchen & baths, freshly painted cabintery, new granite counters in kitchen & baths, new lighting and ready for move in! Gas fireplace, window blinds, back patio with fenced enclosure and laundry room on main. Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer included. Great community with pool & club house! Online application. Pets conditional with fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 Cottage Oaks Drive have any available units?
4717 Cottage Oaks Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4717 Cottage Oaks Drive have?
Some of 4717 Cottage Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4717 Cottage Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4717 Cottage Oaks Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 Cottage Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4717 Cottage Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4717 Cottage Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4717 Cottage Oaks Drive does offer parking.
Does 4717 Cottage Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4717 Cottage Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 Cottage Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4717 Cottage Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 4717 Cottage Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 4717 Cottage Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 Cottage Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4717 Cottage Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4717 Cottage Oaks Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity