4717 Cottage Oaks Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

NEWLY RENOVATED LARGE END UNIT townhome with master on main plus 1 car garage! Fresh grey tone paint throughout, new laminate wood floors in kitchen & baths, freshly painted cabintery, new granite counters in kitchen & baths, new lighting and ready for move in! Gas fireplace, window blinds, back patio with fenced enclosure and laundry room on main. Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer included. Great community with pool & club house! Online application. Pets conditional with fee.