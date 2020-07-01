All apartments in Charlotte
4638 Murrayhill Rd
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

4638 Murrayhill Rd

4638 Murrayhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

4638 Murrayhill Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Collingwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4638 Murayhill Road - Great cottage home in Collins Park close to it all! This updated 3 bedroom home has a great layout and extra large fenced yard! The spacious kitchen is laid out well and connects to the dining room and back yard which makes it great for entertaining. The original hardwood floors glow throughout the home and really accent the charm! Local breweries, Montford Rd area, shopping and so much more are seconds away. Not to mention the easy access to the light rail and I-77. Enjoy everything SouthEnd has to offer as it is right down the road from the bustling hotspot. Take a look today!

(RLNE5240883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4638 Murrayhill Rd have any available units?
4638 Murrayhill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4638 Murrayhill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4638 Murrayhill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4638 Murrayhill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4638 Murrayhill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4638 Murrayhill Rd offer parking?
No, 4638 Murrayhill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4638 Murrayhill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4638 Murrayhill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4638 Murrayhill Rd have a pool?
No, 4638 Murrayhill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4638 Murrayhill Rd have accessible units?
No, 4638 Murrayhill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4638 Murrayhill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4638 Murrayhill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4638 Murrayhill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4638 Murrayhill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

