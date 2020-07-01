4638 Murrayhill Rd

Amenities

4638 Murayhill Road - Great cottage home in Collins Park close to it all! This updated 3 bedroom home has a great layout and extra large fenced yard! The spacious kitchen is laid out well and connects to the dining room and back yard which makes it great for entertaining. The original hardwood floors glow throughout the home and really accent the charm! Local breweries, Montford Rd area, shopping and so much more are seconds away. Not to mention the easy access to the light rail and I-77. Enjoy everything SouthEnd has to offer as it is right down the road from the bustling hotspot. Take a look today!



