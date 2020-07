Amenities

Located minutes from Uptown, Brookshire Blvd, I85, shopping, dining and more. This 3 bed, 2 full bath home offers plenty of comfortable living space. Cozy eat-in kitchen and living room. Three spacious bedrooms. Nice size backyard with patio offers plenty of room for entertaining. Pet fee $300 per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.