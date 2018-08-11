All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:26 PM

4605 Coronado Dr.

4605 Coronado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4605 Coronado Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Excellent space at an excellent price!
BRAND NEW! FLOORS, LIGHTING, GRANITE, PAINT, AND APPLIANCES!

This second floor, one bedroom, one bathroom condo is cute and comfortable. An open living space with adjoining dining area provide casual living. The step-saver kitchen features a U shaped configuration making everything from cooking to clean up a breeze. Love lots of storage? This unit has you covered with additional exterior storage! A large private balcony is the perfect spot to enjoy a good book or a cup of coffee.

NEW All-in one washer/dryer combo provided.

Enjoy the outdoors and take a swim at the community pool!

Located in south east Charlotte just off N Sharon Amity Rd, you will enjoy easy access to all that Charlotte has to offer, including excellent shopping, dining, entertainment, nightlife and recreation in both Uptown and South Charlotte.

Pets conditional.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Schedule a tour and apply right now at ParkAvenueCharlotte.com!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 Coronado Dr. have any available units?
4605 Coronado Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4605 Coronado Dr. have?
Some of 4605 Coronado Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 Coronado Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Coronado Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 Coronado Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4605 Coronado Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4605 Coronado Dr. offer parking?
No, 4605 Coronado Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4605 Coronado Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4605 Coronado Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 Coronado Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4605 Coronado Dr. has a pool.
Does 4605 Coronado Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4605 Coronado Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 Coronado Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4605 Coronado Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

