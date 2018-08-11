4605 Coronado Dr.

Amenities

Excellent space at an excellent price!

BRAND NEW! FLOORS, LIGHTING, GRANITE, PAINT, AND APPLIANCES!



This second floor, one bedroom, one bathroom condo is cute and comfortable. An open living space with adjoining dining area provide casual living. The step-saver kitchen features a U shaped configuration making everything from cooking to clean up a breeze. Love lots of storage? This unit has you covered with additional exterior storage! A large private balcony is the perfect spot to enjoy a good book or a cup of coffee.



NEW All-in one washer/dryer combo provided.



Enjoy the outdoors and take a swim at the community pool!



Located in south east Charlotte just off N Sharon Amity Rd, you will enjoy easy access to all that Charlotte has to offer, including excellent shopping, dining, entertainment, nightlife and recreation in both Uptown and South Charlotte.



Pets conditional.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**