Charlotte, NC
4520 Woodlark Lane
Last updated March 17 2020 at 6:22 PM
4520 Woodlark Lane
4520 Woodlark Lane
·
No Longer Available
4520 Woodlark Lane, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
parking
Great location in Cotswold!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4520 Woodlark Lane have any available units?
4520 Woodlark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4520 Woodlark Lane have?
Some of 4520 Woodlark Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4520 Woodlark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Woodlark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Woodlark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4520 Woodlark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4520 Woodlark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4520 Woodlark Lane offers parking.
Does 4520 Woodlark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 Woodlark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Woodlark Lane have a pool?
No, 4520 Woodlark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4520 Woodlark Lane have accessible units?
No, 4520 Woodlark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Woodlark Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 Woodlark Lane has units with dishwashers.
Indian Trail, NC
