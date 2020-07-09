4515 Craigmoss Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Awesome location in Berewick Neighborhood!!! Close to I485 and airport, Walk to Grocery Store, Restaurants & Outlet Mall. Beautiful place to call home! High End Gorgeous kitchen with Quartz counter top 42" Cabinets, Hardwood on entire main floor, upgraded light fixtures, plush carpet on 2nd level. Archways leading to master bedroom & closet. Private patio area in back off kitchen. Garage and long driveway. Check out the Awesome Amenities-Neighborhood has Sidewalks, Clubhouse, playground,Pool % Walking Trails.