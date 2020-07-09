All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4515 Craigmoss Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4515 Craigmoss Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

4515 Craigmoss Lane

4515 Craigmoss Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dixie - Berryhill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4515 Craigmoss Lane, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Awesome location in Berewick Neighborhood!!! Close to I485 and airport, Walk to Grocery Store, Restaurants & Outlet Mall. Beautiful place to call home! High End Gorgeous kitchen with Quartz counter top 42" Cabinets, Hardwood on entire main floor, upgraded light fixtures, plush carpet on 2nd level. Archways leading to master bedroom & closet. Private patio area in back off kitchen. Garage and long driveway. Check out the Awesome Amenities-Neighborhood has Sidewalks, Clubhouse, playground,Pool % Walking Trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 Craigmoss Lane have any available units?
4515 Craigmoss Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 Craigmoss Lane have?
Some of 4515 Craigmoss Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 Craigmoss Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4515 Craigmoss Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 Craigmoss Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4515 Craigmoss Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4515 Craigmoss Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4515 Craigmoss Lane offers parking.
Does 4515 Craigmoss Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4515 Craigmoss Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 Craigmoss Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4515 Craigmoss Lane has a pool.
Does 4515 Craigmoss Lane have accessible units?
No, 4515 Craigmoss Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 Craigmoss Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4515 Craigmoss Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte