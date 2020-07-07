4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully appointed, spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths. Master suite down, with private bath, separate soaking tub and walk in shower, adjacent to large walk in closet. Open living and dining areas, with hardwood flooring. Gourmet kitchen, equipped with full stainless-steel package, island with storage and an abundance of cabinetry. Bonus entertainment area upstairs, with a built-in desk and tv that remains. Patio, with two large storage closets. Close to schools, shopping and more.



