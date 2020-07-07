All apartments in Charlotte
4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle

4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully appointed, spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths. Master suite down, with private bath, separate soaking tub and walk in shower, adjacent to large walk in closet. Open living and dining areas, with hardwood flooring. Gourmet kitchen, equipped with full stainless-steel package, island with storage and an abundance of cabinetry. Bonus entertainment area upstairs, with a built-in desk and tv that remains. Patio, with two large storage closets. Close to schools, shopping and more.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/4512-blackmuir-wood-circle ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle have any available units?
4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle have?
Some of 4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle offer parking?
No, 4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle have a pool?
No, 4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle have accessible units?
No, 4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4512 Blackmuir Wood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

