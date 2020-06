Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Available Now! Renovated 3BR/2BA Condo in Sharon Chase! This is a great condo in a great location just minutes from Uptown and University Area. New paint throughout, new stainless steel appliances, new granite counter-tops in kitchen and master bath. New Carpet throughout, new ceiling fans throughout. This condo is ready to be your new home. Water, trash, and sewage included in rent. Washer/Dryer Hookup In-Unit. Credit and background check required. Pets Negotiable!