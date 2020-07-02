All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 8 2020 at 6:29 AM

4448 Halstead Drive

4448 Halstead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4448 Halstead Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Full Brick 1950's ranch home. Lovely flat large lot with huge oak trees for plenty of shade in the fenced in back yard. Hardwood floors through out with Carpet in the bedrooms and Tiled Kitchen. Open Living room and dining room with lots of light. Eat in-Breakfast/ Kitchen has granite counter tops, SS refrigerator, Den area with lots of character. Fireplace with original knotty pine wall paneling. Den has a closet and could be used for a third bedroom. Large Bedrooms with tons of natural light and ceiling fans. This lovely home is located in the Park Road Area and is convenient to restaurants, shopping and so much more! Don't miss out on calling this beauty home! Detached garage is NOT included with rental. Lawn care included in rent as well. Contact Prism Properties & Development today for a showing www.prismpd.com or (704) 628-7096 ext 1070.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4448 Halstead Drive have any available units?
4448 Halstead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4448 Halstead Drive have?
Some of 4448 Halstead Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4448 Halstead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4448 Halstead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4448 Halstead Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4448 Halstead Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4448 Halstead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4448 Halstead Drive offers parking.
Does 4448 Halstead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4448 Halstead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4448 Halstead Drive have a pool?
No, 4448 Halstead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4448 Halstead Drive have accessible units?
No, 4448 Halstead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4448 Halstead Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4448 Halstead Drive has units with dishwashers.

