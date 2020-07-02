4448 Halstead Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Charming Full Brick 1950's ranch home. Lovely flat large lot with huge oak trees for plenty of shade in the fenced in back yard. Hardwood floors through out with Carpet in the bedrooms and Tiled Kitchen. Open Living room and dining room with lots of light. Eat in-Breakfast/ Kitchen has granite counter tops, SS refrigerator, Den area with lots of character. Fireplace with original knotty pine wall paneling. Den has a closet and could be used for a third bedroom. Large Bedrooms with tons of natural light and ceiling fans. This lovely home is located in the Park Road Area and is convenient to restaurants, shopping and so much more! Don't miss out on calling this beauty home! Detached garage is NOT included with rental. Lawn care included in rent as well. Contact Prism Properties & Development today for a showing www.prismpd.com or (704) 628-7096 ext 1070.