4415 Highcroft Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4415 Highcroft Lane

4415 Highcroft Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4415 Highcroft Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
basketball court
“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

Beautiful home in a quiet, friendly neighborhood. This three bedroom, two bath home stand outs from the rest. It features a large master bedroom with private en-suite, with a large garden tub and separate shower. Kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances. Spacious back yard with large deck for entertaining including a basketball hoop and fire pit. Located minutes from shops and restaurants. Easy access to major highways in the Charlotte area. This home will not last long, hurry and tour today!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 Highcroft Lane have any available units?
4415 Highcroft Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 Highcroft Lane have?
Some of 4415 Highcroft Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 Highcroft Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4415 Highcroft Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 Highcroft Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4415 Highcroft Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4415 Highcroft Lane offer parking?
No, 4415 Highcroft Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4415 Highcroft Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4415 Highcroft Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 Highcroft Lane have a pool?
No, 4415 Highcroft Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4415 Highcroft Lane have accessible units?
No, 4415 Highcroft Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 Highcroft Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4415 Highcroft Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
