4415 Highcroft Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel basketball court

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”



Beautiful home in a quiet, friendly neighborhood. This three bedroom, two bath home stand outs from the rest. It features a large master bedroom with private en-suite, with a large garden tub and separate shower. Kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances. Spacious back yard with large deck for entertaining including a basketball hoop and fire pit. Located minutes from shops and restaurants. Easy access to major highways in the Charlotte area. This home will not last long, hurry and tour today!!!!