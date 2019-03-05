Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4412 Fair Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4412 Fair Street
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4412 Fair Street
4412 Fair Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4412 Fair Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Very nicely refurbished ranch home, shows like new. Must see, great price.
Directions: Freedom Dr, N. Bradford, L-Fair St.
(RLNE4867117)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4412 Fair Street have any available units?
4412 Fair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4412 Fair Street have?
Some of 4412 Fair Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4412 Fair Street currently offering any rent specials?
4412 Fair Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 Fair Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4412 Fair Street is pet friendly.
Does 4412 Fair Street offer parking?
No, 4412 Fair Street does not offer parking.
Does 4412 Fair Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4412 Fair Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 Fair Street have a pool?
No, 4412 Fair Street does not have a pool.
Does 4412 Fair Street have accessible units?
No, 4412 Fair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 Fair Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4412 Fair Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte