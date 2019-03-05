All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4412 Fair Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4412 Fair Street
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

4412 Fair Street

4412 Fair Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4412 Fair Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Very nicely refurbished ranch home, shows like new. Must see, great price.

Directions: Freedom Dr, N. Bradford, L-Fair St.

(RLNE4867117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4412 Fair Street have any available units?
4412 Fair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4412 Fair Street have?
Some of 4412 Fair Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4412 Fair Street currently offering any rent specials?
4412 Fair Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 Fair Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4412 Fair Street is pet friendly.
Does 4412 Fair Street offer parking?
No, 4412 Fair Street does not offer parking.
Does 4412 Fair Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4412 Fair Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 Fair Street have a pool?
No, 4412 Fair Street does not have a pool.
Does 4412 Fair Street have accessible units?
No, 4412 Fair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 Fair Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4412 Fair Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte