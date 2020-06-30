All apartments in Charlotte
Location

4411 Firwood Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Collingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - All Brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in South Charlotte! Conveniently located close to the Scaleybark light rail station, I-77, SouthPark, and Park Road shopping. Home Features hardwood and ceramic tile floors throughout, a fenced back yard, patio, and a partial basement with a separate entrance that would be great for a workshop/craft room. Appliances do come with home for Courtesy Use Only ( Refrigerator, Electric Range/Oven & Dishwasher)

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee. (No Cats)

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2505072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 Firwood Lane have any available units?
4411 Firwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 Firwood Lane have?
Some of 4411 Firwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 Firwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4411 Firwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 Firwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4411 Firwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4411 Firwood Lane offer parking?
No, 4411 Firwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4411 Firwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 Firwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 Firwood Lane have a pool?
No, 4411 Firwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4411 Firwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 4411 Firwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 Firwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4411 Firwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

