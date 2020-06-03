Rent Calculator
4409 Brooktree Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM
4409 Brooktree Drive
4409 Brooktree Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4409 Brooktree Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westchester
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4409 Brooktree Dr. - Tucked away in the beautiful neighborhood of Westchester, this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is moments from I 85 and I 485.
(RLNE5019297)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4409 Brooktree Drive have any available units?
4409 Brooktree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 4409 Brooktree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Brooktree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Brooktree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4409 Brooktree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4409 Brooktree Drive offer parking?
No, 4409 Brooktree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4409 Brooktree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 Brooktree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Brooktree Drive have a pool?
No, 4409 Brooktree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4409 Brooktree Drive have accessible units?
No, 4409 Brooktree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Brooktree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 Brooktree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4409 Brooktree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4409 Brooktree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
