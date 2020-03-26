All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 24 2019 at 3:53 PM

4325 Tillman Road

4325 Tillman Road · No Longer Available
Location

4325 Tillman Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come take a look at this ranch stlye 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Located in the Thomasboro -Hoskins neighborhood. Minutes from uptown, Close to I-85 and I-485 . Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.

Available for a June 1, 2019 Move - In

This awesome home features:

*Cozy front porch
*Living room
*Fireplace
*Kitchen with Stove & Fridge
*Hardwood floors
*Washer & Dryer connections
*Central air & Heat
*Spacious backyard
*Driveway

At this Great price this home will not last. To schedule a viewing please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net and for additional listings, please visit our website at www.rent777.com

Renters insurance is required on all rental properties! We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Schools:

West Charlotte High
Thomasboro Academy Middle
Thomasboro Academy Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 Tillman Road have any available units?
4325 Tillman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4325 Tillman Road have?
Some of 4325 Tillman Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 Tillman Road currently offering any rent specials?
4325 Tillman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 Tillman Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4325 Tillman Road is pet friendly.
Does 4325 Tillman Road offer parking?
No, 4325 Tillman Road does not offer parking.
Does 4325 Tillman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4325 Tillman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 Tillman Road have a pool?
No, 4325 Tillman Road does not have a pool.
Does 4325 Tillman Road have accessible units?
No, 4325 Tillman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 Tillman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4325 Tillman Road does not have units with dishwashers.
