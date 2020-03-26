4325 Tillman Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Come take a look at this ranch stlye 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Located in the Thomasboro -Hoskins neighborhood. Minutes from uptown, Close to I-85 and I-485 . Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.



Available for a June 1, 2019 Move - In



This awesome home features:



*Cozy front porch

*Living room

*Fireplace

*Kitchen with Stove & Fridge

*Hardwood floors

*Washer & Dryer connections

*Central air & Heat

*Spacious backyard

*Driveway



At this Great price this home will not last. To schedule a viewing please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net and for additional listings, please visit our website at www.rent777.com



Renters insurance is required on all rental properties! We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Schools:



West Charlotte High

Thomasboro Academy Middle

Thomasboro Academy Elementary