4325 Tillman Road

Amenities
Come take a look at this ranch stlye 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Located in the Thomasboro -Hoskins neighborhood. Minutes from uptown, Close to I-85 and I-485 . Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.
Available for a June 1, 2019 Move - In
This awesome home features:
*Cozy front porch
*Living room
*Fireplace
*Kitchen with Stove & Fridge
*Hardwood floors
*Washer & Dryer connections
*Central air & Heat
*Spacious backyard
*Driveway
At this Great price this home will not last. To schedule a viewing please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net and for additional listings, please visit our website at www.rent777.com
Renters insurance is required on all rental properties! We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Schools:
West Charlotte High
Thomasboro Academy Middle
Thomasboro Academy Elementary