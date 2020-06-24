All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

4240 Darwin Circle

4240 Darwin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4240 Darwin Circle, Charlotte, NC 28209
Collingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Available August 1. Why live in an apartment when you can enjoy living in this well-maintained 3 bedroom/1.5 bath ranch close to dining and entertainment. This Madison Park home is on a quiet street that is conveniently located to Uptown, Southend, I-77 and the airport. Hardwood floors throughout except 3rd bedroom/den with French doors to deck. Custom paint and custom shades throughout, and tiled bath. New energy-efficient beautiful windows, updated plumbing, newer gas HVAC system and tankless gas hot water heater. The sunroom has a separate heating/cooling system that adds 200 sq ft. Enjoy grilling on the new deck. The additional cement patio is a perfect area to relax. Stove, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, full-size washer/dryer included. Lease includes weekly yard maintenance, HVAC bi-yearly inspections & quarterly pest control. Animals on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 Darwin Circle have any available units?
4240 Darwin Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4240 Darwin Circle have?
Some of 4240 Darwin Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 Darwin Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4240 Darwin Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 Darwin Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4240 Darwin Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4240 Darwin Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4240 Darwin Circle offers parking.
Does 4240 Darwin Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4240 Darwin Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 Darwin Circle have a pool?
No, 4240 Darwin Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4240 Darwin Circle have accessible units?
No, 4240 Darwin Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 Darwin Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4240 Darwin Circle has units with dishwashers.
