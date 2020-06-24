4240 Darwin Circle

Amenities

Available August 1. Why live in an apartment when you can enjoy living in this well-maintained 3 bedroom/1.5 bath ranch close to dining and entertainment. This Madison Park home is on a quiet street that is conveniently located to Uptown, Southend, I-77 and the airport. Hardwood floors throughout except 3rd bedroom/den with French doors to deck. Custom paint and custom shades throughout, and tiled bath. New energy-efficient beautiful windows, updated plumbing, newer gas HVAC system and tankless gas hot water heater. The sunroom has a separate heating/cooling system that adds 200 sq ft. Enjoy grilling on the new deck. The additional cement patio is a perfect area to relax. Stove, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, full-size washer/dryer included. Lease includes weekly yard maintenance, HVAC bi-yearly inspections & quarterly pest control. Animals on a case by case basis.