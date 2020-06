Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

422 New Bern Station Court - Top floor 1 bedroom 1 bath open floorplan condo available now! Great location, right next to New Bern Station on the light rail. Leave your car behind while you walk, scooter, or take the light rail to work, dining, shopping, breweries and night life - SO much to do! Condo is in great shape - easy livability, balcony off the living room and bedroom, and great light! Won't last long!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5411076)