Fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bath in booming Oakhurst. So close to it all, and this charming half of a duplex is just the place to call home. New flooring, new paint and kitchen/bath updates! Relax by the backyard fire pit when you aren't out exploring your 'hood! Walk to restaurants or just a quick trip to Plaza Midwood, NODA, or Uptown! Off street parking on your own private driveway. This won't last long! Pets are conditional with a $250 pet fee.