Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Easy living in this 1 bed/1 bath condo in the SouthEnd neighborhood. Convenient access to uptown via the light rail. Safely jog/run on the the light rail trail. Walking distance to restaurants, parks, breweries, and shopping. Updated unit features wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and vessel sink in bathroom. Open floor plan and huge windows with eastern exposure provides great lighting. Pets considered. Large walk in closet with attic-like storage. Washer/Dryer in unit.