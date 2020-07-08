All apartments in Charlotte
4173 Sheridan Drive
4173 Sheridan Drive
4173 Sheridan Drive

4173 Sheridan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4173 Sheridan Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This home is located on Corner lot in a well established quiet neighborhood with mature trees and large yard. The living room boasts great architectural features and wide baseboard trim with a fireplace containing a wood stove with blower. Enjoy the dining room with French doors that open to a large deck. It is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is spacious with a breakfast bar and all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Washer and dryer also included. Nice size lots and convenient to shopping and parks. There are actual wild turkeys that sometimes roam the neighborhood. Close to Arts district and Plaza Mid-wood the home is located just 10 minutes from downtown. Listing agent does not serve as the property manager! Owner Managed! This Home is also for sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4173 Sheridan Drive have any available units?
4173 Sheridan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4173 Sheridan Drive have?
Some of 4173 Sheridan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4173 Sheridan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4173 Sheridan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4173 Sheridan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4173 Sheridan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4173 Sheridan Drive offer parking?
No, 4173 Sheridan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4173 Sheridan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4173 Sheridan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4173 Sheridan Drive have a pool?
No, 4173 Sheridan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4173 Sheridan Drive have accessible units?
No, 4173 Sheridan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4173 Sheridan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4173 Sheridan Drive has units with dishwashers.

