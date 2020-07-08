4173 Sheridan Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205 Sheffield Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This home is located on Corner lot in a well established quiet neighborhood with mature trees and large yard. The living room boasts great architectural features and wide baseboard trim with a fireplace containing a wood stove with blower. Enjoy the dining room with French doors that open to a large deck. It is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is spacious with a breakfast bar and all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Washer and dryer also included. Nice size lots and convenient to shopping and parks. There are actual wild turkeys that sometimes roam the neighborhood. Close to Arts district and Plaza Mid-wood the home is located just 10 minutes from downtown. Listing agent does not serve as the property manager! Owner Managed! This Home is also for sale!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
