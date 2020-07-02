All apartments in Charlotte
416 New Bern Station Court

416 New Bern Station Court · No Longer Available
Location

416 New Bern Station Court, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1169073

Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Surety Bond for deposit

SEDGEFIELD/NEW BERN ST- If being in the middle of the action is for you, this 1/1 loft answers the call.
Stainless applicances/wood flooring throughtout/stacked-W/D
Close to everything the city has to offer

Pets are welcome with owner approval
|Amenities: Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood flooring,Balcony,Sweeping view,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 New Bern Station Court have any available units?
416 New Bern Station Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 New Bern Station Court have?
Some of 416 New Bern Station Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 New Bern Station Court currently offering any rent specials?
416 New Bern Station Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 New Bern Station Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 New Bern Station Court is pet friendly.
Does 416 New Bern Station Court offer parking?
No, 416 New Bern Station Court does not offer parking.
Does 416 New Bern Station Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 New Bern Station Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 New Bern Station Court have a pool?
No, 416 New Bern Station Court does not have a pool.
Does 416 New Bern Station Court have accessible units?
No, 416 New Bern Station Court does not have accessible units.
Does 416 New Bern Station Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 New Bern Station Court does not have units with dishwashers.

