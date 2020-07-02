416 New Bern Station Court

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1169073
Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Surety Bond for deposit
SEDGEFIELD/NEW BERN ST- If being in the middle of the action is for you, this 1/1 loft answers the call.
Stainless applicances/wood flooring throughtout/stacked-W/D
Close to everything the city has to offer
Pets are welcome with owner approval
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.