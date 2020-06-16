Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

415 W 8th Street #D Available 08/01/19 415 W 8th Street #D - Beautiful first floor 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in the heart of 4th Ward! Newly remodeled, fresh paint, modern finishes, and a private outdoor space - perfect for entertaining! Steps from 4th Ward Park, restaurants, and shopping. Washer and dryer included, pets are conditional and awesome community pool to enjoy for summer! Enjoy easy living in the best part of the city surrounded by trees and quiet in the heart of it all!



(RLNE4957718)