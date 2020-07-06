All apartments in Charlotte
4148 Canyon Creek Lane
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

4148 Canyon Creek Lane

4148 Canyon Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4148 Canyon Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC 28216
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
4148 Canyon Creek Lane - Great property located conveniently with accessibility just about everything. Ranch house close to downtown and easy access to I85, I77 and I485. New Paint and Carpet all over the house. Cul-de-sac property with fenced private backyard. 3 bedroom and 2 bath with additional bonus/Recreation Room. Kitchen w/dishwasher, range and adjoining breakfast area. Sliding glass doors lead to back yard patio. Great room has gas fireplace & ceiling fan. Master bath with garden tub & separate shower. Ready for immediate move in.

(RLNE5467017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4148 Canyon Creek Lane have any available units?
4148 Canyon Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4148 Canyon Creek Lane have?
Some of 4148 Canyon Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4148 Canyon Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4148 Canyon Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4148 Canyon Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4148 Canyon Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4148 Canyon Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 4148 Canyon Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4148 Canyon Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4148 Canyon Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4148 Canyon Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 4148 Canyon Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4148 Canyon Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 4148 Canyon Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4148 Canyon Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4148 Canyon Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

