Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse

4148 Canyon Creek Lane - Great property located conveniently with accessibility just about everything. Ranch house close to downtown and easy access to I85, I77 and I485. New Paint and Carpet all over the house. Cul-de-sac property with fenced private backyard. 3 bedroom and 2 bath with additional bonus/Recreation Room. Kitchen w/dishwasher, range and adjoining breakfast area. Sliding glass doors lead to back yard patio. Great room has gas fireplace & ceiling fan. Master bath with garden tub & separate shower. Ready for immediate move in.



(RLNE5467017)