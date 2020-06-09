4126 Howie Cir

Amenities

- **Please call National Real Estate at 7048961999 to make sure this property is still available before submitting an application**



QUALIFICATIONS-

* You will need to make 2.5 x the rent in monthly income after taxes

* NO evictions or eviction filings

* NO balances owed to previous leases or landlords

* NO serious criminal charges



*All individuals of/over the age of 18 that will be residing in the home must SEPERATELY apply and pay the $55 non-refundable application fee*

Utilities and Lawn Maintenance responsibility of Lease Holders. Please note: The listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with leasing representative to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.



You may view available properties Monday-Friday 9am-430pm. Please call the office @ 7048961999 before you are on your way to a property to check its availability.

Full Security Deposit & Full First Month Rent required with Approved Application to move-in.



