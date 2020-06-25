Rent Calculator
409 Orange Street
409 Orange Street
Location
409 Orange Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Grier Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
COME AND TAKE A LOOK! CONVENIENT LOCATION ON A BUS ROUTE! Freshly repainted and refinished hardwood floors and a brand new refrigerator!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 409 Orange Street have any available units?
409 Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 409 Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Orange Street pet-friendly?
No, 409 Orange Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 409 Orange Street offer parking?
No, 409 Orange Street does not offer parking.
Does 409 Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Orange Street have a pool?
No, 409 Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 409 Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 409 Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Orange Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Orange Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Orange Street does not have units with air conditioning.
