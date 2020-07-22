All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 402 Knothole Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
402 Knothole Lane
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:14 AM

402 Knothole Lane

402 Knothole Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

402 Knothole Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Knothole Lane have any available units?
402 Knothole Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 402 Knothole Lane currently offering any rent specials?
402 Knothole Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Knothole Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Knothole Lane is pet friendly.
Does 402 Knothole Lane offer parking?
Yes, 402 Knothole Lane offers parking.
Does 402 Knothole Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Knothole Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Knothole Lane have a pool?
Yes, 402 Knothole Lane has a pool.
Does 402 Knothole Lane have accessible units?
No, 402 Knothole Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Knothole Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Knothole Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Knothole Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Knothole Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte