All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4008 Chandler Haven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4008 Chandler Haven Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

4008 Chandler Haven Drive

4008 Chandler Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
West Sugar Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4008 Chandler Haven Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two Story, 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath in Oakbrooke - Subdivision: Oakbrooke
Bedrooms: 3 + Loft
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage/Parking: 1 Car Garage
Year Built: 2008
Pets: Yes with approval/pet fee
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Hornets Nest Elem., Ranson Middle, North Meck High School

This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2000 square feet. No carpet!!! Luxury Vinyl flooring throughout the house. It has a good size living room, dining area and comfortable kitchen. Loft area at top of stairs perfect for office space. Master has good size closet and private full bathroom. 2 secondary bedrooms and full bath also upstairs. Patio overlooks private wooded area. Home is on a cul-de-sac wooded lot located just off of Old Statesville Rd. near WT Harris. Close to I-77 or I-485, minutes from Uptown or Northlake Mall. Rent this home with first month's rent and a $1250 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office at 704-567-8200 for more details.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.

(RLNE3525366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 Chandler Haven Drive have any available units?
4008 Chandler Haven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4008 Chandler Haven Drive have?
Some of 4008 Chandler Haven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4008 Chandler Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4008 Chandler Haven Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 Chandler Haven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4008 Chandler Haven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4008 Chandler Haven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4008 Chandler Haven Drive does offer parking.
Does 4008 Chandler Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 Chandler Haven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 Chandler Haven Drive have a pool?
No, 4008 Chandler Haven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4008 Chandler Haven Drive have accessible units?
No, 4008 Chandler Haven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 Chandler Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4008 Chandler Haven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte