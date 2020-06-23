4008 Chandler Haven Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Two Story, 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath in Oakbrooke - Subdivision: Oakbrooke

Bedrooms: 3 + Loft

Bathrooms: 2.5

Garage/Parking: 1 Car Garage

Year Built: 2008

Pets: Yes with approval/pet fee

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Hornets Nest Elem., Ranson Middle, North Meck High School



This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2000 square feet. No carpet!!! Luxury Vinyl flooring throughout the house. It has a good size living room, dining area and comfortable kitchen. Loft area at top of stairs perfect for office space. Master has good size closet and private full bathroom. 2 secondary bedrooms and full bath also upstairs. Patio overlooks private wooded area. Home is on a cul-de-sac wooded lot located just off of Old Statesville Rd. near WT Harris. Close to I-77 or I-485, minutes from Uptown or Northlake Mall. Rent this home with first month's rent and a $1250 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office at 704-567-8200 for more details.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.



