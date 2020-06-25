Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

400 Clarice Ave. #345 - 400 Clarice Ave. #345 Available Immediately for $1545/mo. This home is in a fabulous location within walking distance of the dining and entertainment located in Elizabeth and Plaza Midwood. It is within close proximity to Uptown, medical centers, two parks, several breweries. Public transportation to Uptown is a short walk away on the Gold Lines streetcar. Overlooking a charming courtyard, this 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo boasts an inviting kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry and appliances (flat-top range/oven, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave) and a dining area opening up to the large family room. The Master bedroom features his/hers walk-in closets and a private full bath with double sinks. Down the hall is your laundry closet with washer/dryer INCLUDED, 2nd bedroom the 2nd full hall bath. This unit is on the top level (3rd Floor/NO elevator) of the building, no one living above you! The parking lot is available for residents of 400 Clarice. There is also on street parking available. Built in 2000 this home offers approx. 1240 sq. ft. of living space. Pets Negotiable / NON SMOKING



Directions:From Uptown head SE on W Trade St towards S Tryon St, Left onto Caldwell St, Right at the 3rd cross street onto E 7th Street, left onto Clarice Ave. Destination will be on the Right. Once parked, walk through the arched entry into the courtyard. Take the first set of stairs, on the left, up to the 3rd Floor - Unit #345 will be on your right.



