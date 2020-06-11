3943 Picasso Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pool bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill

2BR/2BA Condo in NoDa - Great 2 bedroom, 2 full bath 2 story condo in The Renaissance located in NoDa. Unit overlooks pool and courtyard. The Arts District location close to various restaurants, breweries, live music & more. Hardwood floors in kitchen, living room and hallway. Kitchen has Corian countertops, maple colored cabinets and black appliances. Stacker washer and dryer unit. Split floor plan w 1 bedroom on main level and 1 bedroom on lower level. Amenities include pool, courtyard and outdoor grills. Walking distance to NEW BLUE LINE EXTENSION. Catch the light rail in to UPTOWN or up North.



(RLNE4834461)