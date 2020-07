Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming three bed, two bath home! Open floor plan, large living room with fireplace. Kitchen has multiple storage cabinets. Laundry room is off the kitchen with new flooring. This home will go fast, check it out now! Please call with any questions!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.