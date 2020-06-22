3911 Plainview Road

Amenities
Come take a look at this NEWLY renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Baths located off of Glenwood Dr . This property is close to shopping and dining and I-85 , Minutes from Uptown . Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family. Great open floor plan.
Available for a January 2, 2019 Move - In.
This home Features:
* Living room
* Kitchen with New stainless steel Appliances
* Carpet in Bedrooms
* Laminate Floors in Kitchen and Living Room
* Central Air & Heat
* All Electric
* Spacious Backyard
* Driveway
At this price this property will not last. Call Joy for a showing at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also visit our website at www.rent777.com
NO PETS ALLOWED!
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
Schools:
Westerly Hills Academy
West Charlotte High
Thomasboro Elementary