3911 Plainview Road

Come take a look at this NEWLY renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Baths located off of Glenwood Dr . This property is close to shopping and dining and I-85 , Minutes from Uptown . Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family. Great open floor plan.



Available for a January 2, 2019 Move - In.



This home Features:



* Living room

* Kitchen with New stainless steel Appliances

* Carpet in Bedrooms

* Laminate Floors in Kitchen and Living Room

* Central Air & Heat

* All Electric

* Spacious Backyard

* Driveway



At this price this property will not last. Call Joy for a showing at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also visit our website at www.rent777.com



NO PETS ALLOWED!



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



Schools:



Westerly Hills Academy

West Charlotte High

Thomasboro Elementary