All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3911 Plainview Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3911 Plainview Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3911 Plainview Road

3911 Plainview Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3911 Plainview Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come take a look at this NEWLY renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Baths located off of Glenwood Dr . This property is close to shopping and dining and I-85 , Minutes from Uptown . Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family. Great open floor plan.

Available for a January 2, 2019 Move - In.

This home Features:

* Living room
* Kitchen with New stainless steel Appliances
* Carpet in Bedrooms
* Laminate Floors in Kitchen and Living Room
* Central Air & Heat
* All Electric
* Spacious Backyard
* Driveway

At this price this property will not last. Call Joy for a showing at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Also visit our website at www.rent777.com

NO PETS ALLOWED!

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Schools:

Westerly Hills Academy
West Charlotte High
Thomasboro Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 Plainview Road have any available units?
3911 Plainview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3911 Plainview Road have?
Some of 3911 Plainview Road's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 Plainview Road currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Plainview Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 Plainview Road pet-friendly?
No, 3911 Plainview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3911 Plainview Road offer parking?
No, 3911 Plainview Road does not offer parking.
Does 3911 Plainview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 Plainview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 Plainview Road have a pool?
No, 3911 Plainview Road does not have a pool.
Does 3911 Plainview Road have accessible units?
No, 3911 Plainview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 Plainview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3911 Plainview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte