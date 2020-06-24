Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

For Rent. Beautiful 3 Br 2.5 Bth 2-Story Home in the University area of Charlotte, NC - For Rent. Beautiful 3 Bed Room 2.5 Bath 2-Story Home. Located in the Reserve at Back Creek. The Bedrooms are spacious and it also has a huge Loft area. The Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops and all Stainless steel appliances. A Must See!!



From University City Blvd. Turn Right onto Back Creek Church Road. turn left onto Scott Creek Drive. Take the 1st left onto Quiet Creek Circle. 3825 Quiet Creek Circle is on the Right.



(RLNE2122982)