All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3825 Quiet Creek Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3825 Quiet Creek Circle
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:01 AM

3825 Quiet Creek Circle

3825 Quiet Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3825 Quiet Creek Circle, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
For Rent. Beautiful 3 Br 2.5 Bth 2-Story Home in the University area of Charlotte, NC - For Rent. Beautiful 3 Bed Room 2.5 Bath 2-Story Home. Located in the Reserve at Back Creek. The Bedrooms are spacious and it also has a huge Loft area. The Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops and all Stainless steel appliances. A Must See!!

From University City Blvd. Turn Right onto Back Creek Church Road. turn left onto Scott Creek Drive. Take the 1st left onto Quiet Creek Circle. 3825 Quiet Creek Circle is on the Right.

(RLNE2122982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 Quiet Creek Circle have any available units?
3825 Quiet Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3825 Quiet Creek Circle have?
Some of 3825 Quiet Creek Circle's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3825 Quiet Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3825 Quiet Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 Quiet Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3825 Quiet Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3825 Quiet Creek Circle offer parking?
No, 3825 Quiet Creek Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3825 Quiet Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3825 Quiet Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 Quiet Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 3825 Quiet Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3825 Quiet Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 3825 Quiet Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 Quiet Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3825 Quiet Creek Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte