3825 Fircrest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***More Photos To Come...



Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 and a Half Bath Home in fabulous location near the farmer's market, airport, city center AND South Park. Open floor plan for entertaining , Sunny Eat- In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and appliances. Upstairs features the bedrooms, laundry and a great master space. A Huge Backyard with Patio just perfect for playing with your dog or your friends, and it is fully fenced in.A Must See!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Additional $33/MTH.



Neighborhood: Eagle Lake

High school: Harding University High School

Middle school: Sedgefield Middle School

Elementary school: Pinewood Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2010

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.