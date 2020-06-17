All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 5 2019 at 4:46 AM

3825 Fircrest Drive

3825 Fircrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3825 Fircrest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Eagle Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***More Photos To Come...

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 and a Half Bath Home in fabulous location near the farmer's market, airport, city center AND South Park. Open floor plan for entertaining , Sunny Eat- In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and appliances. Upstairs features the bedrooms, laundry and a great master space. A Huge Backyard with Patio just perfect for playing with your dog or your friends, and it is fully fenced in.A Must See!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Additional $33/MTH.

Neighborhood: Eagle Lake
High school: Harding University High School
Middle school: Sedgefield Middle School
Elementary school: Pinewood Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2010
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 Fircrest Drive have any available units?
3825 Fircrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3825 Fircrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3825 Fircrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 Fircrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3825 Fircrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3825 Fircrest Drive offer parking?
No, 3825 Fircrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3825 Fircrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3825 Fircrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 Fircrest Drive have a pool?
No, 3825 Fircrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3825 Fircrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3825 Fircrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 Fircrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3825 Fircrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3825 Fircrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3825 Fircrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

