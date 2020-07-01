All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:44 AM

3801 Driftwood Dr

3801 Driftwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3801 Driftwood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just of Central! Close to Uptown and Plaza Midwood area. Shopping and bus stops near by for easy commuting. This freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in fantastic location. Kitchen/Dining combo with new flooring is ready to move in. Must see! Applications are available at www.RealLivingCarolinas.com with $50 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Pets are conditional upon owner approval with $300 pet deposit per pet. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $150 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Driftwood Dr have any available units?
3801 Driftwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3801 Driftwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Driftwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Driftwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3801 Driftwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3801 Driftwood Dr offer parking?
No, 3801 Driftwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3801 Driftwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Driftwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Driftwood Dr have a pool?
No, 3801 Driftwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Driftwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3801 Driftwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Driftwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3801 Driftwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3801 Driftwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3801 Driftwood Dr has units with air conditioning.

