3801 Driftwood Dr

Just of Central! Close to Uptown and Plaza Midwood area. Shopping and bus stops near by for easy commuting. This freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in fantastic location. Kitchen/Dining combo with new flooring is ready to move in. Must see! Applications are available at www.RealLivingCarolinas.com with $50 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Pets are conditional upon owner approval with $300 pet deposit per pet. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $150 due with security deposit (after approval).