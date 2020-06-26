3739 McMillan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch home for Rent near Plaza/Midwood - Located near Plaza Midwood and Just Minutes from Uptown Charlotte. This Brick Ranch Home comes with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, Living Room, Dining room, Kitchen with refrigerator and stove, covered porch, and Sun Room. It has hard wood floors in the Living room and Bedrooms and laminate flooring in the Dining room and Kitchen.



From Uptown, take N. Tryon To right on Sugar Creek. Cross over the Plaza and McMillan Street will be on your right. Turn onto McMillan.



