All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3739 McMillan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3739 McMillan Street
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

3739 McMillan Street

3739 Mcmillan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3739 Mcmillan Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch home for Rent near Plaza/Midwood - Located near Plaza Midwood and Just Minutes from Uptown Charlotte. This Brick Ranch Home comes with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, Living Room, Dining room, Kitchen with refrigerator and stove, covered porch, and Sun Room. It has hard wood floors in the Living room and Bedrooms and laminate flooring in the Dining room and Kitchen.

From Uptown, take N. Tryon To right on Sugar Creek. Cross over the Plaza and McMillan Street will be on your right. Turn onto McMillan.

(RLNE4957006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3739 McMillan Street have any available units?
3739 McMillan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3739 McMillan Street have?
Some of 3739 McMillan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3739 McMillan Street currently offering any rent specials?
3739 McMillan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3739 McMillan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3739 McMillan Street is pet friendly.
Does 3739 McMillan Street offer parking?
No, 3739 McMillan Street does not offer parking.
Does 3739 McMillan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3739 McMillan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3739 McMillan Street have a pool?
No, 3739 McMillan Street does not have a pool.
Does 3739 McMillan Street have accessible units?
No, 3739 McMillan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3739 McMillan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3739 McMillan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte